Video: Lagos Socialite, Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda Rescued After Attempting To take own life in Lagos

Farida Sobowale of House of Phreeda, popular Lagos socialite, was rescued after attempting to commit su!c!de on the Third mainland bridge on Thursday evening, August 17.

She drove her Lexus SUV to the bridge, came down, and was about to leap into the Lagoon when she was rescued by bystanders.

Videos circulating online show her clad in black, sobbing as she was hugged by rescuers. Sobowale is a well-known beauty entrepreneur in Lagos.

Farida made news two months ago when she held a talk of the town wedding ceremony with her man, Demola, in Lagos. There are rumors that their marriage has now packed up and that this has largely affected her mental health.

Watch the videos below