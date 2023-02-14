Video: Lady who foretold AKA’s demise two years ago makes prediction on Tems and Future

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A young Nigerian woman who predicted the death of a South African rapper, AKA has made another prediction

Two years ago, the lady had tweeted via her official account that the South African rapper would be shot and killed

In a recent tweet, she prophesied that fast-rising Nigerian singer, Tems, would tie the knot with Future







A Nigerian seer who foretold the death of South African rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA‘ Forbes predicts that American rapper, Future would get married to Nigerian songstress, Tems.

The lady who goes by the name, Ahunna Scarlet Ejiogu on Twitter had in 2021 warned that the South African musician to avoid mafia friendships and gatherings because of gunshot that might be the death of him.

She had, in May 2021, tweeted:

“God says: South Africa’s Rap artist, AKA should beware of a gunshot that will take his life. He should avoid mafia friendships and gatherings or else he will become a target #SouthAfrica”

Her prediction appears to coincide with events which surrounded the death of AKA on Saturday February 10, 2023.

Future Tems marriage prediction

Following this, the lady has made a new prediction on American rap star, Future and Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tems.

She prophesied that Tems would be the one to make Future settle down as they would both be getting married to each other.

In her words:

“God says: Music Artists, Future and Tems will eventually get married. Tems will use her African maternal hand to tame Future into marital submission @future @tems”

Social media reactions

Experts Home stated: “I am having an existential crisis, I don’t know what to do with life that will make me live a fulfilled and happy life till the end of my days. I am at a stand still and there are many things that need to be done but I have a problem starting.”

Soma Stone cold said: “I’ve never been so scared and chilled in my life before as I was going through all your tweet last night.”

Obi Datti commented: “Y’all following this account have guts. I’m having goosebumps and chills after all I read on her page, I can’t do it.”