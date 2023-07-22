Video: Lady Shares Rare Video Of Actor Sylvester Madu Coming Out From Church Weeks After He Went Viral For Selling Okrika

A Nigerian woman has released a rare video of Nollywood star Sylvester Madu, who went popular for selling okrika clothes.

After seeing Madu, also known as Shina Rambo, in her church, the Nigerian lady known as @preciousgoldp6141 took to TikTok to share her experience.

She was too shy to meet him, although he was described as “cute and humble” by her.

She said; “I saw Shina Rambo today in church, but I was shy to meet him. He was cute and humble. omo,I was shy to take pics with him, cos he is with his wife but shina his so humble and real.”

The post has since gone viral on social media, with many fans of the actor expressing their excitement at the prospect of seeing him in person.

See the video below:

@Ede_Blessing said: “New Hevean branch enugu, mehhn I miss my people oooh, is only Pastor Ikenna that is allowed to call him shina Rambo.”

@Lily gold reacted: “Abeg nah only me see that woman in koi koi.”

@user8292967417418 commented: “Soo humble.”

@Annie reacted: “He’s very humble.”

@NENYE said: “Which state.”