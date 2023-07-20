Video: Lady Beaten to Death in Club for Allegedly Picking Money, Corpse Dumped in Swimming Pool

Miss Chinyere Awuda was battered to death by fun seekers last weekend in a club inside the Cosmila Hotel in Awka, Anambra State.

The lady, from Nnobi in Anambra State’s Idemmili South Local Government Area, was discovered dead in the hotel’s swimming pool on Sunday morning, where she had been put after being lynched.

According to sources, she was at the club when violence erupted, and a man claimed to be a popular clubber, Mr. Gabriel Chinemere, and his pals began beating her.

“One of the clubbers accused her of picking money which the fun seekers were spraying on their friend who was a birthday celebrant.

“Some others said she did not only pick money, but went for bundles of money, which a clubber stacked by his seat side, waiting to spray on the celebrant,” a source said.

A regular clubber at Cosmila Hotel told Daily Post that: “Some of these girls just dress up and come to the club and begin to pick money. While you’re spraying your friends, these girls will just be picking and pocketing the money.

“Because men are already drunk in club, the girls get away with the money. I was not in club last weekend, but I heard that the girl went for money that someone kept by his seat side, which he was getting prepared to go and spray. That was what happened.”

DP learnt that despite efforts made by other people in the club to rescue the girl, they continued to beat and molest her.

She was later dragged outside the club, and her lifeless body dumped into the hotel’s swimming pool.

Anambra State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said the birthday celebrant and his friends were already in police custody while the case is being investigated.

“Contrary to what people are saying about the complicity of Cosmila Hotel, we were assisted by the management of the hotel, to arrest the suspects.

“Investigation is still ongoing,” he said.