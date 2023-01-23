Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the popular host, Big Brother makes people popular without giving them a major means to sustain and maintain their new found fame.

OAP, Nedu Wazobia, has claimed that ladies go to Big Brother’s house just to get customers to patronise their ‘kpekus’.

Hence, the ladies launch a serious search for customers who would patronise them. According to Nedu, that’s their major reason for participating in the show.

In his words:

“Do you know what Big Brother does for you? It takes you from her… Boom! Shoots you up. But there’s no substance to hold you onto. Na kpekus most of them get to offer. They intentionally go there just to get customers.”

Media personality, Nedu Wazobia otherwise known as Nedu Wazobia has recounted how he met two influencers and celebrities having threesome with his rich friend.

According to the OAP, the incident happened in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, where he walked in on two famous influencers/celebrities having threesome with his rich friend.

Although, not mentioning names, Nedu hinted that the celebrities are former BBN housemates. According to him, his friend was paid a BBN housemate 3million naira to talk with him and gave her $15,000 after sleeping with her.

He stated that the celebrities expect him to give silence and he respect them enough not to give away their identity.