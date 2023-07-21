Video: “Ladies, If your man is not paying your bills, you are single” – Rema tells female fans

Rema, a Nigerian singer, recently caused a stir on social media by suggesting that people should consider themselves single if their partner or boyfriend does not financially support them by paying their bills.

During one of his stage performances, he made the remark, which elicited enthusiastic cheers from his female fans.

The online community was buzzing with mixed reactions in the aftermath of Rema‘s statement.

Netizens Reactions…

Some people strongly supported his point of view, while others disagreed in the comments section.

See some reactions below:

ayoola_art: “Make my bby sha no go see this abi which kind akoba be this.”

the_real_tobe_official: “Wetin man do man? We go kpai because say we come earth? To be living thing come dey very hard self.”

diorite_autos: “Let the men breath abeg… some girls and their sense of entitlement makes them know person wey stingy. BE THE BOSS HAVE YOUR OWN BAG!!!”

parker_ojugo: “Rema, usher and Ruger I no know who break relationship pass.”

stephenrotimi_27: “Dumbest thing I’ve heard him say,all this niggas as soon as they get some money ,they just start talking shit , when he was broke he never spoke like this, or try downplay what men have to go through to get some money, not everyone can be an artist and get payed to talk shit icl,so miss me with that.”

adelakuntufayl: “Dear parents, please train your female kids how to make end meets for themselves and less dependent on others.”

instantafrik: “Your man is still your father carry ur bill go meet ur father.”

djbey444: “To be honest. What I think he is trying to say is a man should be able to provide and take care of his woman.”