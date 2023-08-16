Video: Kunle Afolayan casts Aunty Ramota in Anikulapo movie

Since the multi-award-winning actor Kunle Afolayan revealed Aunty Ramota as a member of the cast in his highly awaited award-winning movie, Anikulapo, the rise of the scepter, there has been rejoicing.

Pictures from Aunty Ramota’s scenes during the film’s production were released by Kunle Afolayan. The actor surprised his admirers by revealing that the actress was in his film.

Kunle Afolayan encouraged his fans to look forward to the movie’s upcoming second installment while sharing the images.

“Guess who this is??

Anikulapo-Rise of the spectre is coming.”

The ecited fans of Kunle Afolayan and Aunty Ramota took to the farmer’s comment section to express their heart.

Mercy Eke fan group commented, “Auntie Ramata,it’s going to be fun”.

One Abba’s favorite wrote, “Ahh how we’re they able to cope with anty Ramota on set”.

Kosemani stated, “Aunty Ramota on Netflix wow .”