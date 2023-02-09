ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Korra Obidi’s ex-husband sent me a message” – Lady blows hot, shares message she received from Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin

  • In a recent video, the lady disclosed that she has been unable to make videos for three days because she got sued by Justin Dean.
  • This is coming after she posted a video slamming Justin Dean for threatening to sue his ex, Korra Obidi over a book.

A lady identified as @mumubread on TikTok has called out Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, as she reveals the message he sent to her on Instagram.

She further slammed Korra Obidi for not raising her children as proper Africans and making it difficult for the children to trace back their roots.

However, in a recent video, she disclosed that she has been unable to make videos for three days because she got sued by Justin Dean.

According to her, Justin sent her a message on Instagram, informing her that he will be taking legal action over the video she posted on her TikTok page, citing defamation of character.

