Video: Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, set to sue her over her newly released tell-all book

Justin Dean, ex-husband of dancer, Korra Obidi is set to sue her over her newly released tell-all book.

The professional dancer had released an autobiography, Korra is Live, where she talked the abuse and belittling she suffered from her estranged husband.

The book which is already a top seller on Amazon, tells her side of the story on her divorce, as well as covers her professional life.

Announcing the launch of the book on her Instagram page, Korra wrote,

“New Book, #KORRAISLIVE. Now an Amazon Best seller💃🏽 My Own Side of the Story. Korra Obidi from Lagos to China, to the USA and to divorce. There are 2 sides to every gist. korraislive #korraverse”.

Reacting to it, Justin in a video uploaded on social media, revealed his plans to file a lawsuit against her.

The doctor and sports therapist stated that he wasn’t going to read the book, but would press charges on her.

He went on to solicit supports from his fans to subscribe to his channel.

“Am I going to read the book? No. I am going to sue for the book. I wouldn’t be asking people for that much. If you want to support me and my family and my girls, just subscribe….”, he said.

Justin announced in March 2022 that he was divorcing Korra, just days after she welcomed their second child.

Their divorce was finalized in November 2022 and the estranged couple were given joint custody of their kids. However, Justin Dean has been trying all means to gain full custody of his kids, as he considers Korra unfit to raise a child.