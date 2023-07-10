ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Korra Obidi shares fun moments with her daughter, June as she celebrates her 4th birthday

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian singer and dancer based in the United States, recently informed members of the internet community of her daughter, June’s, birthday.

On July 9, 2023, Korra’s daughter turned four, and her mother made sure the event wasn’t forgotten.

The mother of two uploaded a cute video of June wearing her birthday dress to her verified Instagram page along with a heartfelt message.

June looked adorable in a powdery yellow dress with floral and feather details. A birthday song that Korra sang to her daughter was captured on camera.

A gorgeous birthday cake was on the table, and the happy mother and the birthday boy were seen wining and dining together.

In the caption, Korra reiterated her love for her daughter as she clocked four.

“Happy birthday June, Love you to the moon and back”

As a result of a legal restriction placed on both herself and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, by a US court, Korra refrained from showing her daughter’s face throughout the entire video.

Remember that Korra and her estranged husband were recently prohibited from posting pictures of their kids on social media by a court in California, United States of America.

