Video: Korra Obidi ridicules ex-husband as court bans them from posting their kids online [Video]

It would be recalled that the couple had finalized their divorce last year following a messy break up.

Popular socialite, Korra Obidi is ecstatic after the court’s decision to bar her and her ex-husband, Justin Dean from posting visuals of their kids online.

However, Korra Obidi had raised alarm that her husband had opened another court case to take their kids, June Dean and Athena Dean, from her.

He had taken a photo of he and the kids which a caption that had somehow jeered at Korra Obidi.

Following this the court had reached a decision to prevent both Justin Dean and Korra Obidi from posting anything about the minors online.

She added that her husband would at least no longer be able to monetize making contents with her little kids.