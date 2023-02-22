Video: Korra Obidi praises new lover for cooking and cleaning [Video]

In a recent develoment Korra informed her fans and followers that her oyibo lover cleans the house and cooks for her.

US-based nigerian dancer and musician, Korra Obidi is still reeling in the experience of having a new man in her life after her divorce.

The US-based influencer informed her fans and followers that her oyibo lover cleans the house and cooks for her.

In a fresh video, Korra was seen drinking some water after she had just finished eating the meal her man prepared for her.

The mother-of-two attempted to clear the dishes when she was done but her lover whose name she is yet to disclose said that he will do that.