Video: Korra Obidi praises new lover for cooking and cleaning [Video]
- In a recent develoment Korra informed her fans and followers that her oyibo lover cleans the house and cooks for her.
- Just days ago, she flaunted the man in a video of them having a cookout together and bragged that her new man looks like Jesus.
US-based nigerian dancer and musician, Korra Obidi is still reeling in the experience of having a new man in her life after her divorce.
The US-based influencer informed her fans and followers that her oyibo lover cleans the house and cooks for her.
Just days ago, she flaunted the man in a video of them having a cookout together and bragged that her new man looks like Jesus.
In a fresh video, Korra was seen drinking some water after she had just finished eating the meal her man prepared for her.
The mother-of-two attempted to clear the dishes when she was done but her lover whose name she is yet to disclose said that he will do that.