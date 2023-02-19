Video: Korra Obidi flaunts new lover months after divorce [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Korra Obidi flaunts oyibo lover after weeks of searching for 2nd husband – korra obidi new white lover

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has moved on from her crashed marriage and found herself a new man.

The mother of two shared a loved-up video of her with her white lover as they hugged and laughed. This comes weeks after Korra returned to Nigeria to begin searching for a second husband.

She made this known in an Instagram post while announcing that she intends to find a man back home in Nigeria.

In the fresh video, the divorcee was seen making a meal with her white lover, which they enjoyed together.