Video: Korra Obidi faces heavy backlash for exposing ‘too much’ in viral dance video with Jaywon

Professional dancer cum musician, Korra Obidi has received heavy backlashes from internet users for giving a free show of her undies while dancing with music star, Jaywon.

Apparently, the single mother of two stepped out for an event and she was captured showing some dance moves with Jaywon, in video making the rounds.

However, in the course of the video, an excited Korra did something unusual by throwing her leg up in the air which revealed her undies.

This stunt subsequently triggered reactions from netizens.

The video didn’t sit well with social media users who reprimanded the songstress over her revealing posture.