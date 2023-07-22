Video: Korra Obidi Destroying My Reputation, I’m Depressed – Justin Dean Cries Out [Video]

Anita Chukwumfumnaya Obidi, commonly known as Korra Obidi’s ex-husband, Justin Dean, has accused her of wrecking his life and pushing him into depression.

On Friday, Dean made this charge in a video posted to his official Facebook page.

Gistlover recalls that the couple’s marriage crashed in 2022 after Dean accused Korra of infidelity.

Korra recently revealed on Instagram that she paid half of her bride price and gave her ex-husband a $50,000 settlement following their divorce.

Dean stated in the video that Korra’s recent acts were depressing him and caused harm to his mental health and reputation.

“My mental health is suffering because I know it is not true and I can’t defend myself, but at this point, it has gone too far.

“Yesterday, I said I was sick. But I was not sick, I was depressed because of my reputation, my life is being destroyed by my ex-wife.

“I can categorically say that everything she said about my character is false. I was devoted to helping her achieve everything she wanted. And she has been profiting off portraying me as a horrible person, destroying my reputation.”

