Video: Korra Obidi Causes Stir as She Dresses Up on Instagram Live [Video]

Korra Obidi, a Nigerian singer and dancer, ignited a social media craze after dressing up during a Facebook live session.

Korra Obidi was seen straining to put on black trousers while wearing only underwear during the live broadcast.

The video went viral, and many netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with her appearance.

Lala Johnson, a Facebook user, commented, “You couldn’t have your pants already on that was weird.”

Korra Obidi inadvertently revealed her p+nts during a Facebook live session with her elder sister, Nancy Umeh, a few weeks ago.

When the incident occurred, the two sisters were having a lovely time together, with Nancy Umeh braiding Korra’s hair.

Korra Obidi went to get some mangoes in the video; however, she was not conscious enough to maintain an appropriate position upon returning to the spot, which made her reveal her undies on camera.

The US-based dancer screamed in shock when she realized what happened, “Jesus, they saw my p+nt.”

Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy Umeh, has been a great support system for her during these times. She cheered her up and convinced her that the incident was nothing to worry about. The two sisters have a great bond, and their fans love to see them together.