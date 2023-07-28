ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Korra Obidi Boldly Shades Ex-Husband

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

“You’ll never see me on live again if…”- Korra Obidi rages, calls out ‘ex-husband’s people’ over recent misfortune

Korra Obidi, a popular Nigerian singer, has asked her ex-husband, Justin Dean, to stop bothering her.

Korra Obidi is seen in the video, which was uploaded by @queenjenifefamily, slamming her ex-husband. She stated she was enjoying her two homes and adding that she never told him to be a doctor.

Korra Obidi said in the video, “I did not tell you to go and become a doctor, so stop bothering my life.” I’m enjoying my two homes.”

Watch the video below:

Korra Obidi is known for her music and dance performances. She got married to a doctor, Dr. Justin Dean and they have two kids together. However, the couple reportedly separated in 2022.

@Debby said: “I just imagine when their kids grow and start seeing all these drama.”

@Micaela_linton reacted: “Girl he is the father of her kids.”

@sabbysurage commented: “You guys share 2 beautiful girls together. both try to respect each other.”

@Lady Delpesche reacted: “Give it to him he started it.”

@cloverbernard483 said: “You guys need to get along, he’s the father of your children.”

@Florence Mwapasa said: “When a woman is fed up.”

@carolyne4c reacted: “The man u marry can slow U down in life. Am happy 4 Korra.Her season for enjoyment after pain.dis oga should let her be i beg.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Comic Actor, Mr Latin Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves With Toyin Adegbola And Others

2 hours ago

Video: Don Jazzy Opens Up To ‘Upcoming’ Artistes About 6 Criteria to Get into Mavins Records

9 hours ago

Reactions as Toke Makinwa shares captivating Photos

10 hours ago

Video: Maverick: Kizz Daniel Shows Off the Faces of His Twin Boys, Features Them in New Song

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button