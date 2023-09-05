Video: Kolawole Ajeyemi sweetly celebrates wife, Toyin Abraham on her 43rd birthday

Kolawole Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, has guaranteed his wife of his love as she celebrates her 43rd birthday today.

He declared his love for his Queen, whom he referred to as his Iyawo (which means wife), on his Instagram page.

The father of two said a prayer for his wife, asking for her burden to be lifted.

“Happy birthday Iyawo Mi. I pray that as you celebrate today may every burden in your life be removed IJN (Amen). Love you, babe”.

“I am 63 minus 20 years old” Toyin Abraham announces as she marks birthday

His wife on her part, had released stunning white-themed photos to mark her day.

Toyin Abraham looked all shades of angelic in her white outfit as she announced that she is 60 minus 20 years old.

“I am 63 minus 20 years old today”.

The likes of Kunle Afod, Juliet Ibrahim, Debbie Shokoya, and Sunmbo Adeoye took to her comment section to celebrate with her.

Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy birthday to you special one

Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Happy birthday sis

Debbie Shokoya wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Blessed Woman. God bless you ma’am World best

Sunmbo Adeoye wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful”.