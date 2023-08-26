Video: Kolawole Ajeyemi hails wife, Toyin Abraham as she wraps up huge project

Kolawole Ajeyemi, a Nollywood actor, is a devoted and proud husband to Toyin Abraham.

The actor proudly acknowledged his wife’s many accomplishments and feats on his Instagram page.

The father of two congratulated his wife on the announcement of her latest project.

Toyin has been teasing the release of Malaika, her upcoming Cinema film, for days.

Malaika is a spiritually inspired film that highlights the resilience of African women and the several journeys they take to become mothers, despite the fact that nothing is known about the film.

Destiny Etiko, Emeka Ike, Ruby Ojiakor, and Muyiwa Ademola are among the cast members of the film.

Toyin announced on Friday that she had wrapped up filming for the movie, which took 33 days of back-to-back shooting.

She wrapped it up with an appearance from the Erelu of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu, who prayed for the cast and crew.

Expressing pride in his wife, Kolawole wrote, “Congratulations Love”.