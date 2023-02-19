Video: Kingsley Anosike, husband to Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke, slumps and dies in Kuwait

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







It is a sad time for Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke is passing through a sad time in her life as her husband, Kingsley Anosike slumps and dies in Kuwait.

The Nollywood film producer and director passed away after he slumped during a football match in Kuwait on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

It was gathered that Anosike relocated to Kuwait in November, 2022 with the hope of setting up a studio in the country before his untimely death.

Just days before his death, Kingsley had celebrated his wife for Valentine.

Sharing a photo of them, he advised his fans to show love everywhere.

“Happy lovely Val Day from the unbeatable Family!! Show love everywhere you go. We love you all”.

Pastor reportedly dies after attempting to fast for 40 days like Jesus Christ

A Mozambican pastor has reportedly passed away after attempting to fast for 40 days and 40 nights like Jesus Christ.

The pastor who has been identified as the founder of the Santa Trindade Evangelical Church in the central province of Manica, Francisco Barajah, apparently couldn’t stand, walk, or bath by himself at the end of the 40 days of fasting.

Unfortunately, he passed away at a hospital in the city of Beira on Wednesday, 12th February 2023.

Eyewitnesses reported that he refused to take water and food during the fast, which stirred concern from his family and friends. He however lost his life after the fasting period.