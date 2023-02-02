ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: King is beginning to look like his mum – Reactions as Tonto Dikeh shows off son, King Andre

  • Tonto took to her Instagram page to flaunt her son, King who turns seven in a few days.
  • In reaction some netizens also gushed over King Andre while claiming that the little boy is gradually turning into her mother’s image.

*Netizens have gushed over the pictures of the son of actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, King as his mother flaunts him ahead of birthday.

The mother of one has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt her son, King who turns seven in a few days. She gushed over her son expressing her joy as a mother seeing her son grow into a new age.

“Look who is counting days to OUR BIG 7💃🏾🥰😍👩‍👦👑🦁🌹🌻. HOW TIME FLIES 🤔😫”.

Flaunting her son, some netizens also gushed over King Andre while claiming that the little boy is gradually turning into her mother’s image.

@Blairescene wrote: Face don dey change to mommy’s face…that z good..

@emjayofficialm also says: Who else notice King is beginning to look like his mum 😍😍

@psdiamond also commented: Now Looking Like Mummy 😍

@slyviaodira: Ok now I’m seeing the mums face

@patrick: Mummy’s replica 😊😊

