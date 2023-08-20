Video: Kimoprah, Lucy, Omashola and Prince joins the BBNaijaAllStars show

Kimoprah, Lucy, Omashola and Prince has joined the BBNaijaAllStars reality show.

Lucy, Omashola, Prince and Kimoprah joined other housemates on the show today, shortly after Kiddwaya was evicted. The new housemates featured in previous editions of the reality show.

According to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the show host, the new housemates which include: Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah, and Prince Enwerem are ‘house guests’ and aren’t eligible to win the N120M grand prize.

This set of housemates is basically for the ride/fun and not the prize money.

Owing to their recent introduction, Biggie conferred them immunity against next week’s eviction and due to this, they wouldn’t also participate in the HoH games and Black Envelope challenge.

Watch videos of the moment each house guest got introduced below:

reacting to the post:

One ___luchie wrote: “Thank God for prince ooo atleast ike will stop looking like Godforbid or rejected sacrifice…Prince will help his life with his hair cut😂😂🤣”

emileechirwa wrote: “Before some of you start saying Alex is showing fake love to prince . I’m here to inform you that Alex and prince are very close from way before 😍 thank you.”

kk_debbie18 wrote: “Omo kim is fine abeg 😍😍😍😍.”

official_warrifinestchic wrote: “My own is Lucy body is great now no room for body shaming….”

jason_styles0 wrote: “They for just bring tacha join omoshola make everywhere catch fire lol”

officialdeeberry wrote: “Kia omoshola I don shout tire 😹😹😹💃💃💃💃”

richy_billy_02 wrote: “E pain me but why na jury go dey choose person way go, go home instead of the voters biggie is not making any sense 😢”

sy_via_lyn wrote: “White money won’t like this 😂😂😂😂😂”

iamflorencechioma wrote: “Kim get fans inside d house o😂😂even Mercy was😮”