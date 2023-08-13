ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Kim Oprah And Omashola to Join Show Tonight – Stella Dimoko Korkus Reveals

Stella Dimoko Korkus, a media personality and blog owner, has taken to her Facebook page to announce that two new housemates will join the BBNaija reality show tonight.

Stella Dimoko reports that former Pepper Dem housemates Kim Oprah and Omoshola will be joining the BBNaija show this evening following the elimination.

It was previously reported that approximately twenty-six housemates were scheduled to compete in the BBNaija All Stars season. However, twenty roommates were welcomed into the house following the show’s premiere.

Stella Dimoko revealed in a post on her Facebook page that the presenter, Ebuka, will bring in two new housemates.

She wrote, “On Sunday August 13, 2023 Big brother Naija stars Omashola and KimOprah will join the big brother naija season 8 all stars house as housemates…..”.

