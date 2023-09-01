Video: Kiekie sends her daughter away from the house over refusal to call her “Mama”

Kiekie, a popular Nigerian comedian, has sparked outrage among netizens by evicting her daughter Nola from the house for refusing to call her “Mama.”

The content creator was seen in the sitting room with her daughter, Shonaolami, in a video obtained on Kiekie’s verified Instagram page.

Kiekie was observed offering her kid toys and feeders to drink while encouraging her to pronounce her name “Mama”

Kiekie’s efforts to urge her daughter to say “Mama” were ineffective because she continued to ignore her mother, resulting in an altercation between them.

Putting more effort, Kiekie tells her daughter Nola to consider the day she gave birth to her, reacting Nola in her reaction pronounced ‘Dada (Daddy)’ instead while telling her mum to do the worst.

This further gets Kiekie furious and sends her daughter Nola packing away from the house for not obeying her.

Kiekie sends her daughter Nola packing together with all her toys and even gives her address to the grandparents house in Ibadan.

Captioning the video, KieKie wrote; “Ahhhh!!! After the labour or labour! Nobody shuuuuu beg me, come and carry your baby @shonaola_ilori outside 🙄 I know God will fight for me! Till then 🥹.”

reacting to the post;

inidimaokojie wrote: Agbaya.

Faithiawilliams wrote: Pele Kiki… Don’t worry… She will call mama soon.

enioluwaofficial: Abeg you’re disturbing her o, me I don’t like all these ones. Is it by force? She say she no want. I go come house, come arrest you o! FREE HER NOW!

liloaderogba: Lmaoooo omgggg take Nola back inside her dada’s house.

omonioboli: Agbaya!!! Please I’ve sent PJ to carry my baby to Canada! See if we’ll miss you! Shior!

kemz_mama: Nola come to my side jor, don’t mind your mummy.

tomike_a: Ahhhhhhhhhhis it by forceeeeee, is it by forceeeee, ebami kira fun baba mi jare.

destinyetikoofficial: She is so adorable.

stevechuks_: Please leave our baby o! Which one is this by force name calling.

officialmayorspeaks: I have just spoke with our lawyer, you are getting served soon, we have evidence already and we will meet in court, Bye.