Video: Kiddwaya’s oyibo girlfriend Laura, reportedly unfollows him following kiss with Mercy Eke

Laura, the fiancée of an evicted housemate, Kiddwaya, has unfollowed him on Instagram after his kiss with Mercy Eke.

Remember how the housemates kissed a few days earlier in a private spot that the CCTV in Biggie’s house did not record?

Mercy was asked about the kiss by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the Sunday night eviction episode.

Mercy, on the other hand, feigned to be ignorant of the incident while vehemently denying kissing Kiddwaya. Regardless, Ebuka posed the question to Kidd, who did not object.

Kidd verified kissing the Big Brother TV show’s 2019 Pepper Dem winner.

However, Laura, Kiddwaya’s white girlfriend, unfollowed him on Instagram a few hours after he verified his kiss with Mercy Eke on live TV.