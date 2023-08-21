ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Kiddwaya’s oyibo girlfriend Laura, reportedly unfollows him following kiss with Mercy Eke

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 348 Less than a minute

Laura, the fiancée of an evicted housemate, Kiddwaya, has unfollowed him on Instagram after his kiss with Mercy Eke.

Remember how the housemates kissed a few days earlier in a private spot that the CCTV in Biggie’s house did not record?

Mercy was asked about the kiss by the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the Sunday night eviction episode.

Mercy, on the other hand, feigned to be ignorant of the incident while vehemently denying kissing Kiddwaya. Regardless, Ebuka posed the question to Kidd, who did not object.

Kidd verified kissing the Big Brother TV show’s 2019 Pepper Dem winner.

However, Laura, Kiddwaya’s white girlfriend, unfollowed him on Instagram a few hours after he verified his kiss with Mercy Eke on live TV.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 348 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: #BBNaija All Stars: Show organizers scrap jury, fans to determine housemates to be evicted

47 mins ago

Video: Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla once again clarifies her relationship with Enioluwa

2 hours ago

Video: My ex-wife married me for my money – Julius Agwu

3 hours ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Adekunle proclaims himself married to Venita Akpofure

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button