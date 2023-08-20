Video: Kiddwaya’s Mom Blows Hot, sets to Sue Seyi Awolowo Once He Is Evicted from The Show

Susan Waya, the mother of popular reality star Kiddwaya, has threatened to sue Seyi Awolowo for threatening Kidd as soon as he leaves Biggie’s house.

In reaction to Seyi and Kiddwaya’s interaction the night before, she made this comment in an Instagram post.

Seyi had made Kiddwaya apologize after the latter had dragged Ike into a conversation with Doyin in which Ike had gone crazy and lashed out at Doyin.

In response, Kiddwaya’s mother declared that she would bring him to court to teach him a lesson not to threaten her kid.

She wrote …

“Seyi or Sheyi whatever your name is, once you come out, I’m gonna sue your bloody ass for threatening Kidd Waya. Thuggery, stealing & gangster is not in Kidd’s upbringing…”

In another story, Ilebaye loses cool as Kiddwaya jeopardizes her chance of winning N2.5 Million

During the ongoing BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition, tensions flared as housemate Ilebaye confronted fellow contestant Kiddwaya over his behavior during a crucial arena game.

The incident, which unfolded during the night arena game, resulted in a heated exchange between the two contestants and has sparked a wave of reactions from viewers and fans alike.

The night arena game, a new addition to the show, required housemates to form pairs and present innovative plans for investing 5 million naira in a food business.

With the stakes high and competition fierce, the task seemed to bring out both the best and worst in the housemates.

After spirited performances from various groups, it was the duo of Frodd and Mercy Eke who ultimately emerged as the winners, captivating the judges with their creative and well-thought-out presentation.