Video: Kiddwaya Evicted from Bbnaija House; Check Out How Viewers Voted

Terseer Kiddwaya,was evicted from the Big Brother Naija All Stars house tonight, 20th August.

Kiddwaya and Tolani secured the lowest number of votes and Kiddwaya was unanimously nominated to leave the show by the eviction jury as the case may be.

Amongst the bottom 3 housemates, Seyi Awolowo had the highest votes, followed by Tolanibaj, and lastly Kiddwaya.

Earlier, Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee, all former housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show, was selected as the eviction jury who will select the next housemate to be evicted from the Season 8 All-Star Edition show.

Recall that two housemates were recently evicted from this reality show.

The first housemate to be evicted was Princess. She was evicted through the decision of the first-ever jury to be called on the show.

The first jury comprised of Dorathy, Mike, and Bisola.

The second housemate to be evicted from the show was Uriel, and she was evicted after the decision of the jury composed of Laycon, Diane, and Teddy A.

Days later, a new eviction jury was invited on stage by the show host to decide the fate of the next housemate who would be evicted from the BBNaija Season 8 All-Star Edition show.

In the past, the juries were made to decide or pick a name among two names of housemates who are up for possible eviction, and they were also used to determine the next evicted housemate of the BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars Edition show.