Video: Kiddwaya breaks silence on why he kissed Mercy Eke as fiancée unfollows him

Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, recently evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ contestant, has spoken out about his kiss with Mercy Eke, a female colleague.

After the arena game on Thursday, Mercy invited Kiddwaya to the stairs leading to the Head of House room, where they kissed in a blindspot they hoped would not be seen by cameras in the BBNaija house.

However, after his eviction from the ongoing season 8 edition, Kiddwaya told show presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that the personal encounter with Mercy and other experiences with Doyin and Ilebaye were part of his strategic game plan.

Kidd said; “I had a great time in the house, I tried to play my game and be a friend to everybody in the house.”

He added; “I wish everybody luck.”

This comes amid the decision by his fiancee, Laura to unfollow him on Instagram after he admitted kissing Mercy.

Kiddwaya confirmed engaging in the lip locking activity when the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, probed him prior to leaving the House.

Ebuka had first directed a question at Mercy Eke as regards her escapades with Kiddwaya, but she vehemently denied kissing the Benue born entrepreneur.

However, in a contrast to her claim when Ebuka posed the same question to Kiddwaya, he unhesitatingly confirmed that they shared a kiss.

Shortly after this candid admission on live television, Kiddwaya’s lover, Laura, unfollowed him on Instagram as discovered by a check on their pages.