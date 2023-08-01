Video: Kiddominant acquires palatial mansion, shows off luxurious interior

Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, aka Kiddominant, is a well-known Nigerian music producer who recently acquired a five-star home.

The gifted music mixer hailed his creator for the favor while posting a video of the opulent-looking building to his social media accounts.

He said that against insurmountable odds, he had overcome his life’s difficulties to get to where he is now.

Kiddominant gave the audience a tour of the home, showcasing its expansive rooms—some of which included chandeliers—a family-size swimming pool, as well as other thrilling areas.

He captioned…

“I did all Dem odds like Crawford did Spence last night. Playing it small is a waste of turn. Just copped a mansion. God I’m super grateful.”