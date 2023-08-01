ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Kiddominant acquires palatial mansion, shows off luxurious interior

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read

Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, aka Kiddominant, is a well-known Nigerian music producer who recently acquired a five-star home.

The gifted music mixer hailed his creator for the favor while posting a video of the opulent-looking building to his social media accounts.

He said that against insurmountable odds, he had overcome his life’s difficulties to get to where he is now.

Kiddominant gave the audience a tour of the home, showcasing its expansive rooms—some of which included chandeliers—a family-size swimming pool, as well as other thrilling areas.

He captioned…

“I did all Dem odds like Crawford did Spence last night. Playing it small is a waste of turn. Just copped a mansion. God I’m super grateful.”

Previous articleViral Obituary Poster of Dog Which Died at Age of Sparks Reactions Online

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

BBNaija S8: I’m A Virgin, But It Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Go To A Party To Enjoy Myself” -Says Ilebaye

35 mins ago

Fans React After Deborah Enenche Shared Photos Of The Interior View Of Her Home On Facebook

1 hour ago

Video: Viral Video of Frodd Cuddling Mercy Eke, Angel in Bed Gets People Talking

1 hour ago

BBN Star, Nengi Stuns in New Instagram Photos as she shows off her new look.

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button