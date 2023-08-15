Video: Kenyan Chef Maliha Celebrates as She Breaks Hilda Baci’s Record, Awaits Guinness World Record Confirmation

Just over two months after Guinness World Records named Hilda Baci the new holder of the longest cooking duration by an individual record (93 hours 11 minutes), a Kenyan chef has shattered it.

Chef Maliha Mohammed, who began her 95-hour marathon cooking session on August 11, has unofficially set a new record.

On Tuesday, via a post on her Instagram page, Maliha revealed her achievement, via a distinctive flyer that confidently proclaims, “NEW WORLD RECORD”.

“@seagasltd Yes, we did it! New world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town Shukran for the support,” she wrote.

Online videos circulated, depicting her supporters erupting with cheers and applause in a state of exhilaration as they encircled her right after she switched off the gas.

