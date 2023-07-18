Video: Kemi Olunloyo gives details of actress, Mimi Orjiekwe’s alleged arrest over N700m fraud

According to investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo, Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe has been arrested by Nigerian police for N700 million fraud.

Kemi Olunloyo stated in a message on her official Twitter handle that The Special scam Unit (SFU) of Nigeria police in Ikoyi, Lagos State, had been caught and incarcerated for a 700 million Naira scam.

According to Kemi, troubled businessman Michael Diongoli had petitioned the Ikoyi Law Enforcement Police Department to assist in the location and arrest of Mimi, who had failed to fulfill her contract of providing interior decoration materials.

She said, “Nollywood Actress and Big Girl Mimi Orjiekwe Has reportedly been Arrested and Detained By The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Ikoyi, Lagos 🇳🇬With Possible Charge of Fraud to the tune of N700million naira. Billionaire businessman Mr Micheal Diongoli. filed a petition to the Ikoyi law enforcement police department to help locate and arrest Mimi Orjiekwe who was at large for not delivering the interior decoration items contract he gave her. A very common thing in Nigeria, you give a celebrity money to execute a project they run away with it.”

In an updated post, she stated that Mimi had been finally arrested and has been detained in Ikoyi.

“Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe accused of N700m fraud. Locked up and detained in Ikoyi, Lagos. Special Fraud Unit”.

Many Nollywood actresses have been linked to the billionaire all through the years. BBNaija’s Nengi, Onyi Alex, Nuella Njubigbo, and Mimi Orjiekwe have all been linked to the businessman.