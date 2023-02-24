Video: Kate Henshaw slams Atiku Abubakar over comment about Labour party being popular among youths

Kate Henshaw who reacted to Atiku Abubakar’s comment stated that “arrogance is not a good quality of leadership”. *

She also said that the PDP presidential candidate should know that the percentage of youths participating in this election is far greater than the old and elderly.







Actress, Kate Henshaw has taken a swipe at the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his comment about the Labour Party being popular among Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 general election.

During a recent interview with BBC, Atiku said that Labour Party can’t expect to get to the top because they are just starting and do not have structure, any local government chairman or governor to deliver votes. When told that the party is popular among youths, Atiku responded by saying “let the youths vote for them”.

Kate Henshaw who reacted to Atiku Abubakar’s comment stated that “arrogance is not a good quality of leadership”.

She also said that the PDP presidential candidate should know that the percentage of youths participating in this election is far greater than the old and elderly.