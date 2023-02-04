ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Kate Henshaw reacts as angry customers vandalize Wema bank’s ATMs, bankers’ cars, other facilities in Ibadan

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In reaction to the clip, Kate Henshaw via her Twitter handle held that this is what happens when people are pushed to the wall.
  • The incident which is said to have taken place at Wema bank, Agodi branch, Ibadan showed angry customers wreaking havoc by smashing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), banker’s vehicles, glasses of the bank building and so on.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted following the unrest that recently occurred at a Wema bank branch in Ibadan due to cash scarcity.

The incident which is said to have taken place at Wema bank, Agodi branch, Ibadan showed angry customers wreaking havoc by smashing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), banker’s vehicles, glasses of the bank building and so on.

The crowd continuously fired stones into the banking hall thereby shattering any fragile object. The cars parked outside all had their glasses broken as the riot heightened.

In reaction to the clip, Kate Henshaw via her Twitter handle held that this is what happens when people are pushed to the wall.

In her words: “Father Lord!!! Why??!!!😭😭.This is what happens when you push people to the wall…”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: I’ll stop working in some states – Junior Pope says after armed robbery attack in Delta State

16 mins ago

Video: “Why you shouldn’t settle for what life gives you”- Mercy Aigbe’s co-wife Funsho Adeoti sends important message

2 hours ago

Video: Stella was the one who wanted to sell the house- Mr Ibu spills as he moves out of his house [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “Jasmine is my daughter”- Mr Ibu reacts to wife’s allegations of having an affair with her [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button