Video: Kate Henshaw reacts as angry customers vandalize Wema bank’s ATMs, bankers’ cars, other facilities in Ibadan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In reaction to the clip, Kate Henshaw via her Twitter handle held that this is what happens when people are pushed to the wall.

The incident which is said to have taken place at Wema bank, Agodi branch, Ibadan showed angry customers wreaking havoc by smashing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), banker’s vehicles, glasses of the bank building and so on.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted following the unrest that recently occurred at a Wema bank branch in Ibadan due to cash scarcity.

The incident which is said to have taken place at Wema bank, Agodi branch, Ibadan showed angry customers wreaking havoc by smashing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), banker’s vehicles, glasses of the bank building and so on.

The crowd continuously fired stones into the banking hall thereby shattering any fragile object. The cars parked outside all had their glasses broken as the riot heightened.

In reaction to the clip, Kate Henshaw via her Twitter handle held that this is what happens when people are pushed to the wall.