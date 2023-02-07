Video: Kate Henshaw kisses Zubby Michael and Chidi Mokeme as actors link up with Hank Anuku in heart-melting video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael recently took to social media to share some fun moments with selected movie veterans such as Chidi Mokeme, Kate Henshaw, and Hank Anuku.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a series of heart-melting videos.

The first captured the moment Chidi Mokeme met Hank Anuku and they excitedly shared a warm embrace owing to the fact that they hadn’t seen each for a while.

Captioning the clip, Zubby wrote:

“Original bad boys God is real🔥 LEGENDS.”

Another video showed Zubby Michael, Hank Anuku, and Chidi Mokeme posing for the camera as Zubby made a video amid bliss.

The last clip captured the lovely moment an excited Kate Henshaw kissed Zubby Michael and Chidi Mokeme.

Obviously, it appears the trio are up to something big as Zubby Michael’s disclosure that it’s his first time working with Kate Henshaw.