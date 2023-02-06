Video: Kate Henshaw and Chidi Mokeme stir reactions with their heartwarming reunion kiss [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sharing the video to his Instagram page, Chidi Mokeme revealed that he has been friends with Kate Henshaw for over 30years even before Nollywood.

According to him, he was on the set of a movie when he sighted Kate Henshaw. Excited to see his longtime friend, Chidi Mokeme started hyping the fitness queen as she ran towards him for a hug. The bestfriends sealed the hug with a kiss, which has left many surprised.

While some raised eyebrow, others overlooked it as they noted how they were imitating the western cultist.

Defending them, One Onyeka Chigbonwrote, “I’m like this with my friends o and it’s nothing deep. In my family pecking is a normal greeting. We peck ourself our cousins sometimes friends. It’s just a sign of love, nothing deep

One Zee know wrote, “They kiss in movies, so they can kiss as greeting na. But seriously, it’s a form of greeting in modern world o

One Diva Gold wrote, “It’s not deep

One Posheb wrote, “Na why Oyibo ppl mentality beta pass una own dis just friendly kiss nothing much

Kems stores wrote, “Friendly kiss…. nothing deep..

One Dharlu wrote, “They’re in character

One Charisma Apparel wrote, “They care about each other

Not agreeing with others, One Neeta wrote, “All of you saying it’s not deep. Until your boyfriend kisses his female friend like this or girlfriend kiss her male friend like this. Una go change mouth.