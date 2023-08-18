Video: “Karma went for her twice” — Seyi supports Ike’s move to get Ilebaye disqualified

Seyi Awolowo, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, supports Ike Onyema’s attempt to get Ilebaye booted out and refers to it as punishment for what she did to him.

This comes after a plot by other housemates to get Ilebaye a third strike, which would get her disqualified from the show..

In response to the action, Seyi referred to the fight he had with Ilebaye in the locker room and referred to it as karma.

When chatting to Cross, Seyi said that the female housemate was getting what she deserved because she had given what she couldn’t take.

In his words,

“Do unto others what you want to be done to you; give what you can take and take what you can give. In my own presence, this same person came, stuck her hand in my space, took something out and walked away. In the heat of the moment, you want to trigger me abi, she said, ‘tell him I did not bring it for him’. Ain’t karma a bitch? Karma went for her twice and I give glory to God.”

Watch the video below …