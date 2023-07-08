Video: Kanayo O. Kanayo prays for his son set to study in America

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his Instagram page on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and shared a video of himself praying for his son as he prepares to move to America.

The actor’s son was reportedly admitted to a university in the United States of America, and the proud dad expressed his good wishes for him.

In the post, Kanayo prayed that his son should be a good representation of his family and hometown, Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo State.

In the video, Kanayo placed his and on his son’s head and said “America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you You will imbibe the good of the land”.

He also requested that his son should not forget the teachings he received since childhood, but maintain his identity during his stay outside the country.

Many fans and followers of Kanayo O. kanayo took to the comment section and wished his son well.

See link to the video below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuaCjvyuyc4/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

