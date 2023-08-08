ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Kanayo Kanayo seeks advice for fan who is scared to meet him because of his money rituals movie role

Legendary Nollywood actor Kanayo Kanayo has asked his tens of thousands of fans for advise regarding a nervous fan who is terrified to see him due to his involvement in the money ritual movie.

The veteran posted a screenshot of the fan’s message to him on his Instagram feed.

He observed that when he was growing up, Kanayo was portrayed in Nollywood as an unrepentant and upbeat ritualist, and as a child, he developed an opinion of him in line with that.

He doesn’t understand why he still fears him despite being an adult.

He said he can’t sit next to Kanayo or even share a plate with him out of concern that he would be used in ceremonies

In a message to the actor, he stated that he needs a total rebranding as he learnt that Kanayo is a good man.

Reacting Kanayo asked for advice for him.

“Dear Friends, please advise this man”.

