Video: “Just come and do this rubbish in Benin” – Israel DMW rages as he threatens crossdresser, James Brown

Israel DMW, the logistics manager for Davido, recently expressed his bitterness toward crossdresser James Brown after seeing a video of him.

In the video, which Tunde Ednut posted, James Brown is seen attending an event wearing a pink gown and speaking with Timi Agbaje.

The “Princess of Africow” tried to display his feminine persona and exude “princessly” vibes in the video. He continued by answering inquiries about the price of each item he was donning.

Isreal DMW, on the other hand, found the video offensive, which prompted him to express his annoyance in the post’s comments section.

In no uncertain terms, Israel DMW threatened James Brown and urged him to visit Benin City and duplicate such a performance.

In his words:

“Just come and do this rubbish in Benin city. We dey wait”.

The comment quickly ignited a heated debate on social media, with some individuals rallying behind Isreal DMW, supporting his stance, while others criticized him for issuing threats towards James Brown.

See the screenshot below:

“I like him for this” – James Brown hails Davido for unfollowing Israel DMW over alleged ‘Gay’ remark about Enioluwa

James Brown, a well-known crossdresser, reacts to Davido unfollowing his assistant Israel DMW after an alleged remark about influencer Enioluwa.

Earlier, rumors circulated that Israel DMW had attacked Enioluwa in a homophobic remark, calling him gay and asserting that DMW doesn’t support homosexuality.

Israel, however, took to the internet to refute the accusations, pointing out that the writing came from a fake account that was using his likeness.

Davido had unfollowed Israel DMW, according to a quick review of the singer’s Instagram page.

James Brown, a drag queen who responded to this in the comment section, praised Davido for his initiative and said that individuals like Israel would only damage his reputation with their homophobic remarks.