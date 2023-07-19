ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Julius Agwu Practically Called Me A Witch After My Family Stayed with Him During His Health Challenge” AY Reveals

I didn’t hijack Easter Sunday date from Julius Agwu – AY fires back, shares reciepts, threatens lawsuit [Video]

Ayo Makun, a Nollywood actor and ace comedian, has responded to Julius Agwu’s claims that he is a witch.

Gistlover reported that in an interview with Naija 102 FM months back, Julius revealed how AY hung up yo on him about their clashed event.

Julius Agwu always performs on Easter Sunday, which clashes with Ay Makun’s Easter Sunday show in Lagos.

He alleged that when he called the comedian to question him, AY hung up on him.

Following his interview, Julius went on stage to accuse AY of witchcraft, claiming that he became ill after receiving the call.

In an interview with Talk Show host Teju Babyface, AY explained how pained he was when he heard the claim.

He described how he and his wife supported Julius Agwu during his health crisis.

“It’s really painful to wake up and friends become enemies. Julius Agwu called me a witch on stage, someone forwarded the clip to me. And he had said something earlier about me stealing his date and taking Easter Sunday. I didn’t remember at what point it was his right to have or own a day, I didn’t see it anywhere. I was dealing with that and didn’t say a word.

And I saw the clip and said No I can’t take this. Do you know how painful it is, this is someone I was there for him when all the health issues started. My wife and I would go there, make arrangements for him, I was there for him. I can’t go into details and then I woke up and saw the clip”.

Watch the video below;

