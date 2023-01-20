ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Julius Agwu Cries Out Over High Rate Of Joke Theft Among Colleagues

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • During a recent interview with Hip TV, the funny man stated that many comedians steal their colleagues’ jokes without crediting them.
I Died for Some Hours but Woke Up On My Way To Mortuary – Julius Agwu

Julius Agwu, a veteran Nigerian comedian, has spoken out about comedy theft in the entertainment industry.

During a recent interview with Hip TV, the funny man stated that many comedians steal their colleagues’ jokes without crediting them.

He claimed to have witnessed a colleague performing his jokes at an event.

I’ve been to a show before and I was just hearing my jokes and I don’t have anything to say,” he said.

I remember I’ve been to a show once and a comedian was performing and Bovi just looked at me and told me that’s your joke.

Agwu also recounted how he had to confront the comedian and advised him to stop stealing jokes.

“I remember I went for an award in Kaduna State and this comedian came and performed, I was hearing my jokes, he said.

During the after party, I called the comedian and asked him how come you performed the jokes? And I asked if he knows the owner, he said ‘yes’.

I began to advise him to not use a comedian’s joke and steal jokes on social media.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

26 mins ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

7 hours ago

Video: ‘Age isn’t a representation’ – Wizkid throws subtle shade at Mr. Jollof over proposed tour with Davido

10 hours ago

Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button