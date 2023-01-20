Video: Julius Agwu Cries Out Over High Rate Of Joke Theft Among Colleagues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a recent interview with Hip TV, the funny man stated that many comedians steal their colleagues’ jokes without crediting them.

Julius Agwu, a veteran Nigerian comedian, has spoken out about comedy theft in the entertainment industry.

He claimed to have witnessed a colleague performing his jokes at an event.

I’ve been to a show before and I was just hearing my jokes and I don’t have anything to say,” he said.

I remember I’ve been to a show once and a comedian was performing and Bovi just looked at me and told me that’s your joke.

Agwu also recounted how he had to confront the comedian and advised him to stop stealing jokes.