Video: Judy Austin Unfollows Destiny Etiko and Sarah Martins on Instagram Over Total Allegiance to May Edochie

Judy Austin, a Controversial Nollywood actress, has severed connections with her long-time friend Sarah Martins due to her newfound love for the Edochie family.

Sarah Martins officially withdrew her support for Judy Austin amid her ongoing marital saga with Yul Edochie.

Previously, Sarah had vigorously defended Judy’s relationship with Yul, who was a married man and had clashed with Rita Edochie, Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law.

Sarah, on the other hand, reconciled with Rita Edochie and openly requested forgiveness in an Instagram video, vowing not to support wrongdoing in the future.

In light of her reconciliation with Rita Edochie and May Edochie, Judy Austin has unfollowed her former best friend on Instagram.

Furthermore, she has removed all posts related to Sarah, including a recent birthday tribute to her, from her social media accounts.

Adding to the complications, Judy also unfollowed Destiny Etiko due to her support for May Edochie and her praise for Sarah Martins’ recent actions.