ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Judy Austin Unfollows Destiny Etiko and Sarah Martins on Instagram Over Total Allegiance to May Edochie

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

Sarah Martins Reacts to Claims Of Judy Austin Welcoming A Second Child With Yul Edochie

Judy Austin, a Controversial Nollywood actress, has severed connections with her long-time friend Sarah Martins due to her newfound love for the Edochie family.

Sarah Martins officially withdrew her support for Judy Austin amid her ongoing marital saga with Yul Edochie.

Previously, Sarah had vigorously defended Judy’s relationship with Yul, who was a married man and had clashed with Rita Edochie, Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law.

Sarah, on the other hand, reconciled with Rita Edochie and openly requested forgiveness in an Instagram video, vowing not to support wrongdoing in the future.

In light of her reconciliation with Rita Edochie and May Edochie, Judy Austin has unfollowed her former best friend on Instagram.

Furthermore, she has removed all posts related to Sarah, including a recent birthday tribute to her, from her social media accounts.

Adding to the complications, Judy also unfollowed Destiny Etiko due to her support for May Edochie and her praise for Sarah Martins’ recent actions.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Delta State PRO Bright Edafe Replies Daniel Regha On The Arrest Of Those Conducting A Gay Wedding

5 hours ago

Video: Davido Shows Off His N84.4m Diamond Tooth, Causes Stir [Video]

7 hours ago

Video: “Regardless Of the Spike in Divorce Rates, Marriage Is Still Beautiful” – Yul Edochie Pens Advice to Single Nigerians

8 hours ago

I’m Happy that I’m Liberated & Forgiven. Whoever will Stay in your Life will Stay- Sarah Martins.

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button