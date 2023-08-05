ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Judy Austin takes down birthday post for Pete Edochie following his declaration of love to May Edochie

“A legend with a heart of gold” Judy Austin hails father-in-law, Pete Edochie as he clocks 76

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has removed her birthday post for her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, after he degraded her in an interview.

Pete Edochie, according to GISTLOVER, has spoken out about Yul Edochie’s affair with Judy Austin.

He confirmed that he was unaware Yul had taken a second wife.

In Igbo parables, he addressed the matter, saying, “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults, and so on in this life.”

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).

He made it known that he never knew Yul had taken a second wife.

