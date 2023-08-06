Video: Judy Austin speaks After Deleting Pete Edochie’s Photos and Birthday Wish from Her Page

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, sent a cryptic message after her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, praised May in a recent interview.

Pete Edochie had said kind things about May Edochie, and Judy Austin had removed his photos from her page a few moments afterwards.

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin spurs reactions as she breaks her silence following father-in-law, Pete Edochie’s interview.

Recall that in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie spoke at length on his son’s marriage and hailed May Edochie for her rare qualities.

It was later observed that Judy Austin yanked off Pete Edochie’s birthday post from her page which sparked reactions from netizens.

Following this, Judy Austin took to her Instagram page where she shared a cryptic video about people who live their lives for people’s applause.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Happy weekend bunnies.

I hope y’all are balling….

Hehehehe.”

The post as expected generated a lot of backlashes as netizens believed she was referring to Pete Edochie.

One @neneofcalabar wrote: “Your father in-law didn’t even mention your name by mistake in his interview… what a shame”

temmypremier1111 wrote: “Are you indirectly talking to your father-in-law.”

cables616 wrote: “You are now fighting with ur father in-law, you’ve deleted Pete pics on your page do u think he cares, Judy which school did u go to.”

magical_queenz wrote: “She’s still shading May. ‘If you live by the cheers, you’ll die by the boos’. May can never die by the boos. We cheer her because we love her, the love you wish you had but never will. Shade her from now till thy kingdom come, you will never be in her radar. Watch her shine. Imagine not being able to visit your inlaws because they don’t know, love, or recognise you. Continue your show of shame, you go explain tire I say.”

bellajohnson6218 wrote: “You go explain tire, I beg madam, rest and wait for karma peacefully.”