Video: Judy Austin Bestie, Sarah Martins Denies Her Publicly, Reconciles with Rita Edochie

Sarah Martins, Judy Austin’s best friend, has distanced herself from her best friend as she reconciles with Rita Edochie at the airport.

Remember that Sarah Martins was recently dragged by social media users for reportedly paying a Facebook troll to threaten and wish the death of May and Yul Edochie’s daughter.

She has since come forward to deny the allegations, claiming that she is innocent.

Rita Edochie, a veteran actress, responded to Sarah Martins’ use of social media to deny planning against May’s daughter, Danielle, after the screenshots went viral. Following the threat, the actress engaged in an online feud with Sarah Martins.

A few weeks after the incident, the two ladies bumped into each other at the airport where they reconciled. In the video shared online, Sarah Martins once again apologized to Rita Edochie for involving herself in the marital drama of the Edochie family.

Rita Edochie on the other hand asked Nigerians to forgive Sarah as she has truly repented and disassociated herself from Judy Austin.

Wacth the video below…