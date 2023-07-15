Video: Jubilations as Ooni of Ife’s adopted daughter, Elizabeth Jack Rich and husband are expecting her third child

Congratulations are pouring in for Elizabeth Jack Rich, the goddaughter of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye, who is expecting her third child.

The billionaire husband of the philanthropist and businesswoman, Tein Jack Rich, already has two daughters.

Elizabeth posted romantic images of her and her husband on her Instagram page, showing off her growing baby bump.

A message about how God has been faithful to her family was included with the photos.

“God has been faithful”.*

Netizens Reactions…

Taking to her comment section, her fans congratulated her on her new blessings as many prayed for it to be a boy.

One Chukwudi Ifunanya wrote, “God will see us through in this journey of pregnancy

One That Legal chick wrote, “Beautiful. Congratulations

One Oza Gbello wrote, “He forever will be Emmanuel

One Official Samuel Godfrey wrote, “Perfect and emulating couples

One Goodfellas Autocompany wrote, “God is the greatest

One Spring Field Fashion Academy wrote, “Congratulations”.

Ooni of Ife’s adopted daughter, Elizabeth Jack Rich, shares a disturbing post amid rumours of her husband cheating on her

In July 2022, Elizabeth Jack Rich deleted all her pictures, including the ones with her husband, and left only a cryptic post.

Elizabeth Jack Rich, the wife of Oil Magnate and Philanthropist Tein Jack-Rich, deleted all her pictures, including the ones with her husband and left only a cryptic post that reads in part,

“MONEY CAN’T BUY HAPPINESS, BUT IT IS BETTER TO CRY IN A MERCEDES THAN IN A BICYCLE. FORGIVE YOUR ENEMY BUT REMEMBER THE BASTARD’S NAME. HELP SOMEONE WHEN THEY ARE IN TROUBLE, AND THEY WILL REMEMBER YOU WHEN THEY ARE IN TROUBLE AGAIN. MANY PEOPLE ARE ALIVE ONLY BECAUSE IT IS ILLEGAL TO SHOOT THEM”

She further closed her comment section on that single post, which is very unusual for her, thus causing many of her followers and fans to worry about her.

However, there are unconfirmed rumours of being emotionally abused by her husband, who is allegedly romantically involved with different side chics, mostly from Asaba.

A source, Makky Nnaji claimed, “That man will keep on cheating on her till thy kingdom come. She has decided not to leave because she is enjoying the money. So it’s her cross to carry. I remember when the gist came out that he bought Destiny etiko a car and built a house for her. What did she do?

She started posting pictures of her and the man together and saying no weapon fashioned against them shall prosper. If I were her, I’d start saving all the money I can and find other things that will make me happy because they are obviously still in the marriage for different reasons. Jack uses her as a trophy wife, and she is with him for the money.”