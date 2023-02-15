Video: Jubilations as Ned Nwoko and wife, Regina Daniels storm Delta State polytechnic on valentine’s day – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Ned added Khaid’s hit song ‘Jolie’ in the background as he revealed the campaign in the polytechnic was a beautiful experience for him.

The billionaire politician expressed his wish to visit every year on valentine’s day, February 14.







Billionaire’s wife cum actres, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, were recently in Delta State Polytechnic as part of the latter’s ward-to-ward campaign ahead of this year’s election.

On Tuesday, February 14, Nwoko, who is vying for a senatorial post under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was seen alongside his wife walking into the school hall amid cheers from students, who were thrilled to see them.

The Celebrity couple were captured addressing the students who couldn’t stop screaming Ned’s political party, PDP’s slogan. They were also seen taking selfies with the students.

Captioning the video, He wrote;