Video: Jubilations as Iyabo Ojo unveils new project

Iyabo Ojo shared beautiful photos on Instagram and announced a career in communication, TV presentation.

The mother of two stated that it was a dream come true, stating that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked a lot of buzz on social media as she unveils her long-awaited new project.

Iyabo Ojo shared beautiful photos on Instagram and announced a career in communication, TV presentation. The mother of two exuded pride as she revealed an advancement on her resume.

In terms of accomplishing such a feat, Iyabo Ojo stated that it was a dream come true, stating that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

The fashion entrepreneur also expressed her excitement about embarking on a new adventure separate from her acting career.

“If you can dream it, then you can achieve it ….. I have officially added Tv presenting to my resume, and I’m super excited to ride on this amazing journey to success with you all.”

The mother of two is overwhelmed with lovely messages from her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Celebrities like Kiekie, Toyin Adewale, Yvonne Jegede, Seun Sesan Jimoh, Uche Ogbodo, Toke Makinwa, Nkechi Blessing and others express pride in Iyabo Ojo.