Video: Jubilations as Adekunle Gold teases new project with wife, Simi after 5 years

It’s an exciting time for fans of Adekunle Gold and Simi, as the couple is about to bless our ears with their sweet voice.

Teasing a new project with his wifey, Adekunle announced that he has recorded 5 songs with his woman, however, they filtered it to one song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Since his 2016 album, Gold, the father of one has not featured his wife in any of his songs.

He hyped the song, promising his fans that they would enjoy it because it was unique and out of this world.

The proud husband thanked his wife for bestowing her magic on his new album, Tequila Ever After.

“We recorded 5 songs to finally get to “Look What You Made Me Do” I haven’t featured @symplysimi since “Gold” album. I know you’ll love this song because it is special and out of this world. Thank you Baby for blessing Tequila Ever After with your magic. July 28 were love, preorder the album now”.

Taking to his comment section, his fans and supporters expressed excitement at the upcoming project.

