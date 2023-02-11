Video: Jubilation as Bimbo Success welcomes another barely a year after twin boys

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Her friend and colleague, Kemi Korede made the announcement on Instagram moments ago saying







Actress Bimbo Success has just welcomed a baby girl in the United Kingdom barely a year after she had a set of twin boys.

Her friend and colleague, Kemi Korede made the announcement on Instagram moments ago saying

“London yaaaaaa, this is beautiful news to wake up with @bimbosuccess AMUGON yaaaa, Aku orire…I WAKE UP WITH BEAUTIFUL GOOD NEWS , CONGRATULATIONS AMORIADE MI IYA IBEJI”

Congratulatory messages have since started to pour in.







Bimbo Success shows off her twins after surviving severe pain

In November 2021, Bimbo Success announced the arrival of her twin babies.

The actress was grateful and showered prayers on Funke Akindele, who came to her rescue when one of her twin babies was having a severe cough.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Bimbo Success disclosed how Funke Akindele knew about her child’s illness during a phone conversation and requested that she bring the baby to a hospital in Lekki. Funke was responsible for the hospital bills, which cost over a million naira.